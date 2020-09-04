TrueDeck (TDP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $25,261.00

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. One TrueDeck token can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox. TrueDeck has a market capitalization of $218,420.12 and approximately $25,261.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueDeck alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00119962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00048015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00199220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.02 or 0.01540679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000338 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00180610 BTC.

About TrueDeck

TrueDeck’s genesis date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck

TrueDeck Token Trading

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueDeck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueDeck and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.