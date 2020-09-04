Truist Begins Coverage on IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Sep 4th, 2020

Truist assumed coverage on shares of IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on IBEX in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.80.

IBEX stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. IBEX has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers CLX Target, a digital marketing and conversion suite; CLX Connect, an omni-channel platform for consumers to interact with brands through various channels, such as voice, IVR, Web, social, or chatbots; CLX convert, a quoting engine, which aggregates and unifies quotes and deals from various providers at an address level; and CLX Pulse that allow brands to send omni-channel digital surveys supported by text analytics software to analyze customer feedback for accurate sentiment and disposition.

