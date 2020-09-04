Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,561 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.86. 339,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,250,474. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas Nichols Thompson acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,713,566.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

