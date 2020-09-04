Truist Initiates Coverage on Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH)

Truist started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.50.

OSH opened at $47.39 on Monday. Oak Street Health has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $53.58.

In other Oak Street Health news, Director Kim Keck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in designing and building the Oak Street platform to address the unmet needs of the chronically ill Medicare population in the United States. It operates primary care centers serving Medicare beneficiaries. The company contracts with health plans to generate medical costs savings and realize a return on its investment in primary care.

