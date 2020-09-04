TrumpCoin Trading Down 15.5% Over Last 7 Days (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One TrumpCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $105,683.72 and $232.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000962 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00039276 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006188 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00024782 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00026247 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.27 or 0.01553420 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

