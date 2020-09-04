Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $175.97 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) will report sales of $175.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $176.90 million. Trustmark posted sales of $160.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year sales of $690.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $687.50 million to $696.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $653.37 million, with estimates ranging from $634.10 million to $685.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $177.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 996.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 43.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.26 and a 12 month high of $35.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

