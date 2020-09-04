Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.70 to C$1.95 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.20 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Eight Capital raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$1.80 to C$2.25 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.64.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

Shares of TRQ stock opened at C$1.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.55, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.43 and a 1 year high of C$1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$385.43 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turquoise Hill Resources will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.