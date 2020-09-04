UBS Group Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €5.20 Price Target

UBS Group set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.52 ($7.67) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Barclays set a €4.60 ($5.41) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aroundtown presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €6.63 ($7.80).

Shares of AT1 opened at €4.71 ($5.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.53. Aroundtown has a twelve month low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a twelve month high of €8.88 ($10.45). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.34.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

