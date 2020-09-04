UBS Group Analysts Give Basf (ETR:BAS) a €51.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Independent Research set a €51.00 ($60.00) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €53.75 ($63.24).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €51.83 ($60.98) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.18. Basf has a 12 month low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a 12 month high of €72.17 ($84.91). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

