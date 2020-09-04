UBS Group Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €230.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €230.00 ($270.59) target price on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on LIN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €224.87 ($264.55) price objective on Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Baader Bank set a €225.00 ($264.71) target price on Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €186.00 ($218.82) price target on Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Linde and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on shares of Linde and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €217.62 ($256.03).

Shares of LIN opened at €212.40 ($249.88) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €209.39 and its 200-day moving average is €184.10. Linde has a 12-month low of €130.45 ($153.47) and a 12-month high of €216.00 ($254.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $111.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.21.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

