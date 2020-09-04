UBS Group Analysts Give Symrise (FRA:SY1) a €113.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Symrise (FRA:SY1) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €116.00 ($136.47) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Symrise and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Symrise and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.44 ($116.99).

Shares of SY1 stock opened at €114.40 ($134.59) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €111.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €98.08. Symrise has a one year low of €56.96 ($67.01) and a one year high of €73.48 ($86.45).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and sells fragrances, flavorings, and cosmetic ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

