UBS Group Begins Coverage on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RKT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.58.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

RKT stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

There is no company description available for Rocket Companies Inc

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.