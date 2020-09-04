UBS Group Begins Coverage on Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RKT. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.58.

RKT stock opened at $26.50 on Monday. Rocket Companies has a fifty-two week low of $18.31 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

There is no company description available for Rocket Companies Inc

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Analyst Recommendations for Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit