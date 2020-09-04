UBS Group Raises GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $17.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of GAP from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of GAP in a research report on Monday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered GAP from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.21.

NYSE:GPS opened at $17.68 on Tuesday. GAP has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that GAP will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Strain acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $70,620.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,944.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,554.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of GAP by 45,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in GAP by 190.7% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in GAP by 2,848.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in GAP by 295.0% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

