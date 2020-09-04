UBS Group Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA)

UBS Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €46.41 ($54.60).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a one year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

