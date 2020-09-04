Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 18,217 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ulta Beauty worth $8,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 44.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,337 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,928,000 after buying an additional 52,597 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 9,990 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.19. 42,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,362,760. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $304.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.42.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.63. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total value of $833,004.54. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $57,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $575,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

