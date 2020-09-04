Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) to post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Upland Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.45. Upland Software reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Upland Software will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Upland Software.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Upland Software’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UPLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.56.

UPLD stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.87. 18,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 580,091. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

In other news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 12,820 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $568,054.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,704,407 shares in the company, valued at $75,522,274.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David May purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,032.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,778 shares of company stock worth $1,486,947. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Diker Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upland Software during the second quarter worth $4,588,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 5.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,878 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 1,898.8% in the second quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 505,621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after buying an additional 480,325 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Upland Software in the second quarter valued at $2,259,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 308.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 77,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

