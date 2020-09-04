US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that US Well Services Inc (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Well Services’ earnings. US Well Services posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Well Services will report full-year earnings of ($3.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for US Well Services.

US Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.27). US Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 64.10%. The business had revenue of $39.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of US Well Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

Shares of USWS traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. US Well Services has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $3.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Well Services in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of US Well Services by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of US Well Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Well Services by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 485,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 342,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.92% of the company’s stock.

About US Well Services

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services for the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

