ValuEngine Lowers Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LGF.B stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Lions Gate Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

In related news, Director Gordon Crawford bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $423,500.00.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.