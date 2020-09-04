ValuEngine Lowers Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.B) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LGF.B stock opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Lions Gate Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 1.74.

In related news, Director Gordon Crawford bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $423,500.00.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

