ValuEngine Lowers SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SSAAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

Shares of SSAAY opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.32. SSAB SVENSKT ST/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for payload and service life; structural steel; pre-hardened tool steel; and protection plates, as well as quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

