Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $323.00 at Morgan Stanley

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $253.00 to $323.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on VEEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $275.29.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $281.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $118.11 and a twelve month high of $298.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 136.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $353.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total value of $91,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $1,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,931.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,262 shares of company stock worth $19,156,067 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 10.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $23,885,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $17,834,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 27.1% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 7,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 18.2% during the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.