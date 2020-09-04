Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VEOEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veolia Environnement from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $23.55 on Tuesday. Veolia Environnement has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

