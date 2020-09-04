Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $226.75.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Verisign from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $1,241,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 893,758 shares in the company, valued at $184,864,904.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.63, for a total value of $6,371,027.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,993 shares in the company, valued at $43,045,942.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,111 shares of company stock worth $13,394,455. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 10.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,629,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $473,550,000 after acquiring an additional 254,955 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Verisign by 121.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,985,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,477 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,711,000 after buying an additional 179,099 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Verisign by 11.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,716,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $355,065,000 after buying an additional 173,857 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisign by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $309,840,000 after buying an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $203.55. 36,150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,975. Verisign has a twelve month low of $148.77 and a twelve month high of $221.30. The company has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.66.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32. The company had revenue of $314.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.43 million. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. Research analysts expect that Verisign will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

