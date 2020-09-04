Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $89.00

Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $89.00 and last traded at $87.76, with a volume of 1677 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.06.

VICR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a report on Friday, July 24th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vicor from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 437.23 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 3.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vicor during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 34.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile (NASDAQ:VICR)

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

