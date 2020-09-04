Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) had its price objective hoisted by Chardan Capital from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on VKTX. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NASDAQ VKTX opened at $6.26 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $468.93 million, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $1,327,418.16. Also, Director Matthew W. Foehr sold 13,000 shares of Viking Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $95,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 106.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

