Vitae Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.04 Million (VITAE)

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Vitae coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.43 or 0.00023261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vitae has a total market cap of $47.34 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vitae has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae Profile

Vitae is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 19,731,056 coins and its circulating supply is 19,471,178 coins. The official website for Vitae is www.vitaetoken.io . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vitae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vitae using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

