Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Makes New $74,000 Investment in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DavidsTea Inc (NASDAQ:DTEA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 81,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of DavidsTea at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of DavidsTea stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $1.01. 2,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,082. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $27.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.88. DavidsTea Inc has a 12-month low of $0.32 and a 12-month high of $2.30.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $54.83 million for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative net margin of 36.93% and a negative return on equity of 105.41%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DavidsTea from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th.

DavidsTea Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

