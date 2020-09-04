Vivid Coin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $3.00 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Vivid Coin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $3,015.21 and approximately $3.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vivid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00119458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00202464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.47 or 0.01532116 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000340 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00178592 BTC.

About Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vivid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.