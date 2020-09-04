Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €190.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €165.25 ($194.41).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €142.76 ($167.95) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is €137.80 and its 200 day moving average is €132.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.27. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($220.87).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

