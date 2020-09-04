Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Downgraded by Argus

Argus lowered shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VMC. Cfra cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $160.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.53.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $123.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $152.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.64.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.21. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 28.94%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 64.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 13,476 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 29.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

