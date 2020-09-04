Walmart’s (WMT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Tigress Financial restated a hold rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.12.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $144.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.81. Walmart has a twelve month low of $102.00 and a twelve month high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $10,483,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,019,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,040,850.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,605 shares of company stock valued at $32,361,425. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 581.4% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 640.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Atlantic Trust LLC increased its position in Walmart by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

