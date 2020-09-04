Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 84,355 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,952,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,240,390,000 after acquiring an additional 565,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Walt Disney by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,653,710,000 after buying an additional 3,939,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,029,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,791,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,862 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,552,686 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,598,989,000 after acquiring an additional 386,175 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,104,111 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,075,326,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares during the last quarter. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.78. 420,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,904,972. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.47, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. Walt Disney’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

