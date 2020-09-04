Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Major Shareholder Sells $1,929,400.00 in Stock

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $1,929,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of WTS stock opened at $96.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $69.02 and a 12 month high of $114.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.35. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $338.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on WTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 88.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

