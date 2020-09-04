Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) will post ($0.74) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.48). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.48) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.92) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($3.42). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.88) to ($0.99). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.12). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WVE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. BidaskClub cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

WVE traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,081. The stock has a market cap of $457.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.51. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $39.98.

In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 147,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,520,043.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,064.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 41.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 32,218 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 56.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 163.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

