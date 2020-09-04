Wedbush Raises AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $7.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMC. B. Riley upped their target price on AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Imperial Capital cut their target price on AMC Entertainment from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Macquarie reissued a hold rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AMC Entertainment from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut their target price on AMC Entertainment to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

Shares of AMC opened at $6.60 on Monday. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $12.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.02. The firm has a market cap of $663.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.87.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($5.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.00) by ($1.44). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 75.33% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $18.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -14.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

