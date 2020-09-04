Wedbush Reiterates $150.00 Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Wedbush set a $150.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $82.50 to $94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $117.50 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Apple from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.46.

Shares of AAPL opened at $120.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.66. Apple has a twelve month low of $51.83 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,067.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Apple had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $59.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.61%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.91, for a total transaction of $131,760,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 39,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,914,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,522,568,000 after buying an additional 91,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $1,519,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter worth $8,055,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 338.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

