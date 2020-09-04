Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Decreased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 42.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 183,663 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 328.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,590,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,122,000 after buying an additional 4,285,323 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 56.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 9,949,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,983 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 105.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,061,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,879 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 27.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter valued at $80,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.69. 1,787,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,903,548. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 126.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

About Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

