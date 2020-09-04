WhiteCoin (XWC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.49 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $57.76 million and $12.49 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002197 BTC on popular exchanges including FreiExchange, Bittrex, Cryptopia and LBank.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00010890 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EXX, LBank, Cryptopia, ZB.COM and FreiExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

