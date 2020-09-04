Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,253 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 555.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,391,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $246,092,000 after purchasing an additional 14,737,274 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 50,383.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,790,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775,244 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 41.2% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,428,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423,313 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 13,541,405 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $191,611,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315,992 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032,092 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.60. The stock had a trading volume of 293,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,683,745. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

