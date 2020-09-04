Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Sells $11,115.05 in Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $11,115.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,707.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Austin Chandler Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $55,225.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $58,350.00.

NASDAQ:WLFC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,588. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $74.46. The stock has a market cap of $130.44 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.78.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $74.98 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 128,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 40,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 1,618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, leases and services commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. It also purchases and resells commercial aircraft engines; and sells aircraft engine parts and materials.

