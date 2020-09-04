Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

WING has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $135.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $146.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $124.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Get Wingstop alerts:

WING stock opened at $150.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 156.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.03. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $170.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $66.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.46 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Wingstop in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Wingstop by 84.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Wingstop in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Wingstop by 39.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.