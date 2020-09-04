Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Woori Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of Woori Financial Group stock opened at $21.10 on Monday. Woori Financial Group has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woori Financial Group by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Woori Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 96.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Woori Financial Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Woori Financial Group

Woori Financial Group Inc provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans.

