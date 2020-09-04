Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Wt Japan Multifactor Fund (NYSEARCA:JAMF) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wt Japan Multifactor Fund updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.78. Wt Japan Multifactor Fund has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $51.00.

Several research firms recently commented on JAMF. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wt Japan Multifactor Fund in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.30.

