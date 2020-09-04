Xaya (CHI) Price Down 27.3% This Week

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Xaya has a market cap of $3.61 million and approximately $252,103.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xaya coin can now be bought for about $0.0822 or 0.00000787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xaya has traded down 27.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000176 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Traid (TRAID) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,059,491 coins and its circulating supply is 43,917,364 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

