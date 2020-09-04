Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) to Post $0.07 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Carter Bank and Trust.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 18.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,349,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,392,000 after buying an additional 207,897 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 1,846.6% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 70,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 66,478 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 668.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 39,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter worth about $314,000. 32.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARE stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $7.16. 3,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,113. Carter Bank and Trust has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $24.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

