Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) to Post $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Great Western Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 120.07%. The business had revenue of $108.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of GWB traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.44. 10,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,489. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.24. The stock has a market cap of $771.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Great Western Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $36.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 1.36%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CEO Mark Charles Borrecco purchased 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,911.00. Also, Director Frances Pallas Grieb purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $26,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 30,120 shares of company stock worth $384,894. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 821.1% during the 2nd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 444,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 395,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,194,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $167,827,000 after purchasing an additional 261,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,531,000 after purchasing an additional 209,886 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 159,646 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 302,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 154,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

