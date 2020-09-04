Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) will report sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Navistar International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.62 billion and the highest is $1.90 billion. Navistar International posted sales of $3.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Navistar International will report full year sales of $7.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.32 billion to $7.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $9.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Navistar International.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

NAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird raised Navistar International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Longbow Research lowered Navistar International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital raised Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Navistar International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

NAV traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,948. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.31. Navistar International has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navistar International during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Navistar International by 515.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Navistar International by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

