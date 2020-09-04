Zacks: Analysts Expect ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) will post $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. ASGN posted earnings per share of $1.31 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.47. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. ASGN had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $936.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASGN shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of ASGN stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.56. 4,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,719. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ASGN has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.30.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $293,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $164,677.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,777,821. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ASGN by 119.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 113.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $302,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

