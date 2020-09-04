Zacks: Analysts Expect Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.90 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) will post sales of $31.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carter Bank and Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.39 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter Bank and Trust will report full-year sales of $127.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $125.19 million to $129.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $125.89 million, with estimates ranging from $123.96 million to $127.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carter Bank and Trust.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07.

CARE has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Carter Bank and Trust stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,113. Carter Bank and Trust has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $24.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,349,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 207,897 shares during the period. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 1,846.6% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 70,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 66,478 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 668.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carter Bank and Trust by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Carter Bank and Trust in the second quarter valued at $314,000. Institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

