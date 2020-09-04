Zacks: Analysts Expect Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) to Post -$0.58 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) will post ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Nevro also posted earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nevro will report full year earnings of ($2.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.38) to ($2.77). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.29). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.44. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.86% and a negative net margin of 27.22%.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Nevro from $137.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Nevro in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Nevro from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Nevro from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Shares of Nevro stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.05. The company had a trading volume of 8,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $134.22 and a 200 day moving average of $121.34. Nevro has a 52-week low of $65.05 and a 52-week high of $148.05.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.11, for a total transaction of $105,082.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael F. Demane sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $2,665,089.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,390 shares of company stock worth $14,133,326. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Nevro by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 66,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,646,000 after purchasing an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro in the first quarter valued at about $918,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 76.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 49.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 100.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 73,195 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,766 shares in the last quarter.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

