Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $931.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) to report sales of $931.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $925.13 million and the highest estimate coming in at $938.00 million. ASGN reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $4.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. ASGN had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $936.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. ASGN’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASGN. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $293,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $164,677.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,777,821. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 45.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 113.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $70.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,719. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ASGN has a twelve month low of $29.04 and a twelve month high of $74.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.30.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

